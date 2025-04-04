Fans React To Ja Morant's Punishment From NBA After Grizzlies-Heat Game
On Thursday night, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Heat (in Miami) by a score of 110-108.
Morant (who made the game-winning shot) finished with 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/22 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range.
Despite the big night, Morant was fined $75,000 by the NBA (on Friday).
Via Bleacher Report: "The NBA has fined Ja Morant $75K for "twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court""
Many fans commented on the news.
@jbondwagon: "Bro got warned in game vs. Warriors and still did this in their game vs. Miami 💀"
@Sc0ttTheRobot: "Shaped his hands a certain way and got fined 75k that’s crazy."
@spiketeejoint: "I just don’t like how the world act like he did anything more than “show” a gun really. People were mad he was winning & acting like a rapper. I get it. But we act like Ja has a gun problem and he really don’t. He just a youngin trynna hoop."
@bethaninicole_: "why does the nba treat him like he’s a criminal? I don’t like that."
@DiehardknicksPC: "Reading the comments... people have to understand that Ja works for a company that have their policies. He's got to be professional. If not he can take his talents to YouTube and not have to worry about it."
@Surae_Poole: "I hope they continue to make an example out of him until he learns"
Morant is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 47 games.
He is in his sixth season (all with the Grizzlies).