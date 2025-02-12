Fans React To Jahlil Okafor's NBA Return In Knicks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks in Indianapolis.
The Pacers lost by a score of 128-115.
With the game out of reach, Jahlil Okafor was given playing time in the fourth quarter.
He finished with one rebound and one assist in three minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Okafor's NBA return.
@DukeNBA: "Jahlil Okafor just checked into an NBA game for the first time since 2021.
- Lost his love for the game after no NBA team wanted him.
- Played in China, Spain, Mexico & Puerto Rico & found the love again.
- Tore his Achilles during that span
- Opted to play in G-League again to just have another chance at the NBA
Never give up."
@Ganondorf_Plays: "JAHLIL OKAFOR’S FIRST NBA MINUTES IN FOUR YEARS"
@seanmmcintyre24: "Jahlil Okafor and Karl-Anthony Towns guarding one another right now. Is this 2015 or 2025?"
@KingBacca22x: "Jahlil Okafor vs KAT in 2025
Telling someone that in 2015, they would’ve expected it… but now?"
@shiggins03: "Since when was Jahlil Okafor back in the NBA?
And he's still somehow under 30?"
@MrAcosta89: "The Knicks whoopin’ on the Pacers is how I found out Jahlil Okafor is back in the league lol"
@SlasherSharpe: "JAHLIL OKAFOR IS PLAYING NBA BASKETBALL IN 2025"
@OnlyArnoldUknow: "Jahlil Okafor still in the leauge.. i did not know that lol"
Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.