NBA Fans React To Jalen Brunson Injury Update

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson announced an update on his status.

Jan 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).

The Knicks won by a score of 110-93.

They played their 12th straight game without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Before the game, Brunson announced an update on his status.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson has been cleared to participate in basketball activities"

Many people reacted to the update on social media.

@SupaDav03: "Sit him into the playoffs or cap his minutes to 15 until the playoffs."

@lindsaymilicia: "LETS GOO WE ARE SO CLOSE TO GETTING CAP BACK! I MISS YOU!"

@FrannysPlays: "He’s been cleared. No point in playing in regular season."

@Courtsidecom: "I think it’s better the first game he plays isn’t a high stakes playoff game. Even if he doesn’t play a lot of minutes I think he will definitely play a game or two in the regular season"

@0xJosee: "why the hell do basketball players treat injury progress like NASA secrets"

@cshwrp: "I don’t want to see this man back on the court until the playoffs begin"

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.

He is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Via KnicksMuse: "The Knicks have 8 games remaining.

Jalen Brunson must play in at least 4 of those games to qualify for NBA Awards."

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-27 record in 74 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

