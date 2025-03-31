NBA Fans React To Jalen Brunson Injury Update
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
The Knicks won by a score of 110-93.
They played their 12th straight game without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Before the game, Brunson announced an update on his status.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson has been cleared to participate in basketball activities"
Many people reacted to the update on social media.
@SupaDav03: "Sit him into the playoffs or cap his minutes to 15 until the playoffs."
@lindsaymilicia: "LETS GOO WE ARE SO CLOSE TO GETTING CAP BACK! I MISS YOU!"
@FrannysPlays: "He’s been cleared. No point in playing in regular season."
@Courtsidecom: "I think it’s better the first game he plays isn’t a high stakes playoff game. Even if he doesn’t play a lot of minutes I think he will definitely play a game or two in the regular season"
@0xJosee: "why the hell do basketball players treat injury progress like NASA secrets"
@cshwrp: "I don’t want to see this man back on the court until the playoffs begin"
Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via KnicksMuse: "The Knicks have 8 games remaining.
Jalen Brunson must play in at least 4 of those games to qualify for NBA Awards."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-27 record in 74 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).