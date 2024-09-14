Fastbreak

Fans React To Latest Career News About Former NBA Star Greg Oden

According to Akeem Glaspie of IndyStarSports, Greg Oden is leaving the Butler coaching staff.

Mar 10, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former forward Greg Oden honored during senior day before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former forward Greg Oden honored during senior day before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

Greg Oden most recently played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.

That year, he averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field in 23 games (six starts).

Feb 8, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Miami Heat center Greg Oden (20) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. The Jazz won 94-89. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

Following his playing career, Oden has gotten into coaching.

He was most recently an assistant for the Butler Men's Basketball staff.

According to Akeem Glaspie of IndyStarSports, Oden is now leaving Butler.

Via Glaspie: "Greg Oden leaving Butler basketball staff, Connor McCaffrey expected to replace him."

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

Via The Butler Way: "It's becoming a Family Business at Butler

Loved having Greg Oden on the staff and excited to see where he lands next!"

Via @RobPeoni: "Sad to see this. Loved seeing Greg on the sideline. We’re the same age. Having him on the bench felt like a direct connection to my youth in a weird way."

Via @MBled317: "Whatever Greg does next, he’ll be successful."

Via @steele_wheels: "Headlines I could not have ever predicted."

Via @SkinnyBron: "Hope the legend Oden is okay ❤️"

Via @dickeracing: "Lot of questions here but good luck to Greg. Nicest human ever. "

Via @RodCRoot: "Didn’t even realize he was at butler! I know players absolutely loved him at Ohio state."

Oden was the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Ohio State by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Injuries derailed his career, and he was only able to play part of three seasons in the NBA.

Sept 30, 2009; Tualatin,OR, USA; Portland Trailblazers center Greg Oden (52) listens to direction from lead assistant coach Dean Demopoulos during a workout at the Blazers camp at their practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-Imagn Images / Steve Dykes-Imagn Images

His career averages were 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field in 105 games.

He also appeared in nine NBA playoff games.

