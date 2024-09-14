Fans React To Latest Career News About Former NBA Star Greg Oden
Greg Oden most recently played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
That year, he averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field in 23 games (six starts).
Following his playing career, Oden has gotten into coaching.
He was most recently an assistant for the Butler Men's Basketball staff.
According to Akeem Glaspie of IndyStarSports, Oden is now leaving Butler.
Via Glaspie: "Greg Oden leaving Butler basketball staff, Connor McCaffrey expected to replace him."
Fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via The Butler Way: "It's becoming a Family Business at Butler
Loved having Greg Oden on the staff and excited to see where he lands next!"
Via @RobPeoni: "Sad to see this. Loved seeing Greg on the sideline. We’re the same age. Having him on the bench felt like a direct connection to my youth in a weird way."
Via @MBled317: "Whatever Greg does next, he’ll be successful."
Via @steele_wheels: "Headlines I could not have ever predicted."
Via @SkinnyBron: "Hope the legend Oden is okay ❤️"
Via @dickeracing: "Lot of questions here but good luck to Greg. Nicest human ever. "
Via @RodCRoot: "Didn’t even realize he was at butler! I know players absolutely loved him at Ohio state."
Oden was the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Ohio State by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Injuries derailed his career, and he was only able to play part of three seasons in the NBA.
His career averages were 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field in 105 games.
He also appeared in nine NBA playoff games.