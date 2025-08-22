Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Officially Signing NBA Veteran

Fastbreak

The Bucks have officially signed Amir Coffey.

Jan 27, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Doc Rivers speaks at a press conference with general manager Jon Horst where he was introduce as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Amir Coffey has been in the NBA for six seasons (all with the LA Clippers).

That said, the former Minnesota star has now signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks (which the team officially announced).

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Welcome to Milwaukee, Amir!"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@YetiMoose: "Clippers fan here: I've watched Amir's entire NBA career. He's a good pickup. You'll like him. Clippers only gave him up because of Beal signing. Amir play's hard."

@soccer_3_mom: "Welcome! Roster spot is yours"

@Billy_PMS: "Doesn’t move any needle absolutely useless"

@fspbat: "Better than Kuzma"

@DumebiOmeife: "Welcome to the cream City fam"

@hundredowl: "My man is underrated"

Mar 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) shoots a layup against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Coffey finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Via Bucks Lead: "3P% last season:

Taurean Prince: 43.9%
AJ Green: 42.7%
Gary Trent Jr: 41.6%
Amir Coffey: 40.9%
KPJ: 40.8% with the Bucks)
Ryan Rollins: 40.8%
Myles Turner: 39.6%
Bobby Portis: 36.5%

Best shooting team in the Association"

Feb 20, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks finished this past season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.

They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

Via @TheLeadSM: "PG: KPJ / Cole Anthony / Ryan Rollins
SG: Gary Trent Jr / AJ Green / Gary Harris
SF: Kyle Kuzma / Amir Coffey
PF: Giannis / Taurean Prince
C: Myles / Bobby Portis / Jericho Sims

Where will this Bucks team finish in the East?"

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) warms up before game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
