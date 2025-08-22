Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Officially Signing NBA Veteran
Amir Coffey has been in the NBA for six seasons (all with the LA Clippers).
That said, the former Minnesota star has now signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks (which the team officially announced).
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Welcome to Milwaukee, Amir!"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@YetiMoose: "Clippers fan here: I've watched Amir's entire NBA career. He's a good pickup. You'll like him. Clippers only gave him up because of Beal signing. Amir play's hard."
@soccer_3_mom: "Welcome! Roster spot is yours"
@Billy_PMS: "Doesn’t move any needle absolutely useless"
@fspbat: "Better than Kuzma"
@DumebiOmeife: "Welcome to the cream City fam"
@hundredowl: "My man is underrated"
Coffey finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via Bucks Lead: "3P% last season:
Taurean Prince: 43.9%
AJ Green: 42.7%
Gary Trent Jr: 41.6%
Amir Coffey: 40.9%
KPJ: 40.8% with the Bucks)
Ryan Rollins: 40.8%
Myles Turner: 39.6%
Bobby Portis: 36.5%
Best shooting team in the Association"
The Bucks finished this past season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via @TheLeadSM: "PG: KPJ / Cole Anthony / Ryan Rollins
SG: Gary Trent Jr / AJ Green / Gary Harris
SF: Kyle Kuzma / Amir Coffey
PF: Giannis / Taurean Prince
C: Myles / Bobby Portis / Jericho Sims
Where will this Bucks team finish in the East?"