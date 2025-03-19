Fastbreak

Fans React To NBA Legend Julius Erving's Social Media Post

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to X.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Julius Erving is one of the most important players in basketball history.

The Hall of Famer won championships in both the ABA and NBA (and played a significant role in making the leagues popular).

Earlier this week, Erving made a post to X (with a photo) that had over 500 likes and 12,000 impressions.

Erving wrote: "Catch me if you can.

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images

@Sixers"

Many fans reacted to the NBA legend's photo.

@collegeballking: "82'-83' finals I believe. What a sixer team that was. Dominant"

@nonnie549: "And all with elegance. Dr. J, you are my favorite player of all time."

@GDMLosB: "These two teams going at it for the title with Larry Bird somewhere in Indiana and not on my screen...this was bliss for me."

@Agridome: "Saw Doc play ….. sheer excellence"

@Tony_theGreek: "The lost art of the finger roll :)"

@deanriehm: "Looks like a fast break but how did Kareem beat Magic down the floor? He didn't. Most likely scenario: A missed FT (Kareem would always go back to defense instead of lining up on the lane) by the Lakers & subsequent scramble 4 loose ball resulting in a little broken court chaos."

May 1983; Milwaukee, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) against the Milwaukee Bucks at Mecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

Erving had career averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games for the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Nets and Virginia Squires.

The 75-year-old won the 1983 NBA Championship with Philadelphia.

