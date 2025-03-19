Fans React To NBA Legend Julius Erving's Social Media Post
Julius Erving is one of the most important players in basketball history.
The Hall of Famer won championships in both the ABA and NBA (and played a significant role in making the leagues popular).
Earlier this week, Erving made a post to X (with a photo) that had over 500 likes and 12,000 impressions.
Erving wrote: "Catch me if you can.
Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images
@Sixers"
Many fans reacted to the NBA legend's photo.
@collegeballking: "82'-83' finals I believe. What a sixer team that was. Dominant"
@nonnie549: "And all with elegance. Dr. J, you are my favorite player of all time."
@GDMLosB: "These two teams going at it for the title with Larry Bird somewhere in Indiana and not on my screen...this was bliss for me."
@Agridome: "Saw Doc play ….. sheer excellence"
@Tony_theGreek: "The lost art of the finger roll :)"
@deanriehm: "Looks like a fast break but how did Kareem beat Magic down the floor? He didn't. Most likely scenario: A missed FT (Kareem would always go back to defense instead of lining up on the lane) by the Lakers & subsequent scramble 4 loose ball resulting in a little broken court chaos."
Erving had career averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games for the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Nets and Virginia Squires.
The 75-year-old won the 1983 NBA Championship with Philadelphia.