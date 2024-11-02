Fans React To NBA Legend Magic Johnson's Viral Post On X
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees by a score of 7-6 in Game 5 of the World Series.
They have now won their second title in the previous five seasons.
Magic Johnson, who is a co-owner of the Dodgers, sent out a post to X that went viral.
His post had over 32,000 likes and 2.4 million impressions.
Johnson wrote: "With this trophy, I now have 15 World Championship Rings! 🤩🏆"
Many fans reacted.
@keomahvillage: "I love this for Magic"
@WorldwideHaven: "You always were a winner Champ 🙏🏾 Your an inspiration Magic"
@takeitlow65: "Congrats! The Dodgers were must see TV this post season. Perhaps more are in your future with that kid in Washington playing QB. Kid is dynamite!!"
@DimeDropperPod: "🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
THE MAGIC MAN"
@Jeffrey38127395: "I knew when Magic got involved with the Dodgers they were going to be successful and would win World Series. Magic is my #1 favorite basketball player but what he’s doing off the court is way more impressive. Congrats Magic and Dodger organization!!!💙⚾🏀"
Via ESPN: "Magic Johnson is a true winner
10x NBA champion (Lakers)
2x #WorldSeries champion (Dodgers)
NCAA champion (Michigan St.)
WNBA champion (Sparks)
MLS Cup champion (LAFC)"
Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft after leading Michigan State to the National Championship.
He spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The three-time MVP won five NBA Championships.
His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.