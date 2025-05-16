Fastbreak

Fans React To Photo Of Pelicans Star Zion Williamson With NBA Legend

Zion Williamson was photoed with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Ben Stinar

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) after a victory over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) after a victory over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite his limited time on the court, Zion Williamson still remains among the most popular players in the NBA.

Recently, Williamson represented the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Pelicans landed the seventh pick.

The photo got a lot of views on social media.

Via The Pelicans: "Zion & The Dream 🤝"

Many fans commented on the photo of Williamson and Olajuwon.

@zion_rookie_cards: "Looks in great shape. MVP season on the way…"

@jhelmer04: "If the pelicans was smart you got 2 options go all in bring in as much talent as possible or trade 90 percent of the roster go in rebuild and get as much draft capital as possible to build towards something"

@allenlegacy305: "Zion looks great! Keep it up sir!"

Zion Williamson
Mar 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

@nalpac1: "Did he hurt himself taking this picture?"

@jason.smiley143: "Damn he is down a lot of weight good for him"

@davidmicheal_photos: "Be great if he spent the whole summer with Dream."

NBA
Dec 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, purple oufit, watches from the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Williamson finished the season with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.

Via Real Sports (on March 19): "Zion Williamson has the 2nd most games in the NBA this season with 25/5/5 on 75%+ FG.

Only Nikola Jokic has more."

As for the Pelicans, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

Williamson has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.

