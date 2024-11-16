Fans Surprised That Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Dennis Smith Jr. has played seven seasons in the NBA.
His most recent stop came with the Brooklyn Nets last year.
The former NC State star averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Smith Jr. is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Many fans over the last few months have mentioned the 26-year-old's availability.
@cre8tivegent on November 7: "Dennis Smith Jr not being on a NBA team is crazy. Can score and top perimeter defense in the league."
@therealtonef on November 15: "The NBA is brutal bro. Dennis Smith Jr and Davonte Graham not being in the league is insane to me. INSANE."
@seboki88 on November 12: "What happened to Dennis Smith Jr. ??? #nba"
@DribbLeLiKeMiKe on November 13: "Still think Pels should've looked at Dennis Smith Jr over Nowell, but that's just me 🤷🏿♂️. You get a point guards AND a solid POA defender."
@fitzmagic13 on November 14: "Dennis Smith Jr is a way better fit with this Mavs team than Dinwiddie is."
@cozyfades on November 7: "Dennis Smith Jr is not on an NBA roster"
@huyquotemebui on November 7: "Lakers should be looking at Lonnie and Dennis Smith Jr cause those dudes are way better than our role players right now…"
Smith Jr. was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.