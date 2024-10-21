Former 1st Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent On Verge Of NBA Season
Markelle Fultz is coming off his seventh season in the NBA.
The former Washington star averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Orlando Magic.
Over the offseason, Fultz became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On October 21, the 26-year-old still remains unsigned.
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after one season of college basketball.
He spent part of two seasons with the 76ers before getting traded to the Magic in 2019.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 games.
Many fans have been confused as to why Fultz is still available.
Via @ItsReallyLebron on October 21: "How Markelle Fultz isnt in the NBA is wild lol , yeah his Jumper was iffy but he can actually score and playmake"
Via @JRriseto on October 20: "There are teams in the nba I hate with a passion but man they could use a Markelle Fultz basketball iq from the bench at least"
Via @IamKingPolk on October 9: "Crazy Markelle Fultz still a free agent"
Via @whoisoriginel on October 3: "Markelle Fultz and Robert Covington still being free agents as NBA training camps start is shocking to me."
The 2024-25 NBA season will begin on Tuesday evening when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks.