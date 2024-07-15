Former 1st Overall Pick Wants To Make NBA Return
NBA Summer League is currently going on in Las Vegas, Nevada.
During the games, the broadcast crew interviews players, coaches and executives around the league.
On Sunday, former All-Star John Wall spoke to ESPN, and he revealed that he still wants to play in the NBA.
Wall: "For me, I'm not giving up on my dreams of getting back into the league. I know it's a lot of stuff that I dealt with, with injuries... My focus is still work hard and come here and network and be around teams. Whatever role it is, I'm willing to accept."
Wall most recently played with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.
He averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 34 games (three starts).
Wall also added on ESPN: "If it's going to a team and being a vet and teach the young guys how to be a point guard, just to help, that's a development I'm willing to do."
Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
In addition to the Clippers, he also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards over 11 seasons.
His career averages are 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 regular season games.
The five-time All-Star has appeared in 37 playoff games with the Wizards.