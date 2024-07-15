Fastbreak

Former 1st Overall Pick Wants To Make NBA Return

John Wall, who played for the Wizards, Rockets and Clippers, still wants to play in the NBA.

Ben Stinar

Nov 4, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) and guard John Wall (2) talks during the second half against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) and guard John Wall (2) talks during the second half against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Summer League is currently going on in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the games, the broadcast crew interviews players, coaches and executives around the league.

On Sunday, former All-Star John Wall spoke to ESPN, and he revealed that he still wants to play in the NBA.

Wall: "For me, I'm not giving up on my dreams of getting back into the league. I know it's a lot of stuff that I dealt with, with injuries... My focus is still work hard and come here and network and be around teams. Whatever role it is, I'm willing to accept."

Wall most recently played with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

He averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 34 games (three starts).

Wall also added on ESPN: "If it's going to a team and being a vet and teach the young guys how to be a point guard, just to help, that's a development I'm willing to do."

John Wal
Nov 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard John Wall (11) reacts against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

In addition to the Clippers, he also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards over 11 seasons.

His career averages are 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 regular season games.

The five-time All-Star has appeared in 37 playoff games with the Wizards.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.