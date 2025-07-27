Former 1st-Round Pick Asks NBA For Another Chance
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Arizona star finished that year with averages of 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 11 games (with limited playing time).
On Sunday, Hollis-Jefferson sent out two posts (via X).
Hollis-Jefferson's first post: "Good morning @NBA , I was wondering if any teams had a training camp spot for an kind chap like myself . I’m like a SUV got a lot of travel miles but for the long haul(long season) you can count on me. I also keep good air flow amongst the team. I also can guard just about anyone"
Hollis-Jefferson's second post: "I also don’t mind getting guys better in practice. Pushing them to the next level. Make it tough in practice scrimmage when necessary for the core guys to be elite in game situations!"
Hollis-Jefferson was the 23rd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
During the 2018 season, the 30-year-old had averages of 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field in 68 games (59 starts).