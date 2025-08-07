Fastbreak

Former 1st-Round Pick Making NBA Comeback Golden State Warriors Must Consider

I believe the Golden State Warriors should sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Ben Stinar

Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Arizona) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-three overall pick to the Portland Trailblazers in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Arizona) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-three overall pick to the Portland Trailblazers in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a solid role player over his six seasons in the NBA.

The former Arizona star last played in the league during the 2020-21 season.

That said, he recently announced that he wants to make a comeback to the NBA (at 30).

Hollis-Jefferson wrote (on July 27): "Good morning @NBA , I was wondering if any teams had a training camp spot for an kind chap like myself . I’m like a SUV got a lot of travel miles but for the long haul(long season) you can count on me. I also keep good air flow amongst the team. I also can guard just about anyone"

I believe one team who should sign Hollis-Jefferson is the Golden State Warriors.

While he was never been strong on the offensive side of the ball, he is a trusted defensive-minded veteran who could back up Draymond Green (who will turn 36 next season).

Hollis-Jefferson played for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.

He had career averages of 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field in 305 games.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) controls a ball during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.