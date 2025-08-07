Former 1st-Round Pick Making NBA Comeback Golden State Warriors Must Consider
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a solid role player over his six seasons in the NBA.
The former Arizona star last played in the league during the 2020-21 season.
That said, he recently announced that he wants to make a comeback to the NBA (at 30).
Hollis-Jefferson wrote (on July 27): "Good morning @NBA , I was wondering if any teams had a training camp spot for an kind chap like myself . I’m like a SUV got a lot of travel miles but for the long haul(long season) you can count on me. I also keep good air flow amongst the team. I also can guard just about anyone"
I believe one team who should sign Hollis-Jefferson is the Golden State Warriors.
While he was never been strong on the offensive side of the ball, he is a trusted defensive-minded veteran who could back up Draymond Green (who will turn 36 next season).
Hollis-Jefferson played for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.
He had career averages of 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field in 305 games.