Former 1st-Round Pick Reportedly Attempting NBA Return
Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a year where he played for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
The former NC State star had been playing overseas, but Chris Haynes reports that he will now look to return to the NBA.
Via Haynes: "Veteran guard Dennis Smith Jr. is leaving Real Madrid and intends to make a return to the NBA this season, league sources tell me."
Smith Jr. is only 27, so he could be a good addition to a team looking to make a run in the NBA playoffs.
He was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 games.
In addition to the Nets, Smith Jr. has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over seven years.
The best season of his career came with the Mavs and Knicks (as a sophomore).
That year, Smith Jr. averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 53 games (50 starts).
There is no question that Smith Jr. will be a name to watch over the next few weeks.