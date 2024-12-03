Former 4x NBA All-Star Officially Retires From Basketball
Paul Millsap most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
That season, the former All-Star averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest in a limited role.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Millsap has officially retired from basketball.
Via Charania: "After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball. Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals."
Millsap was the 47th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Louisiana Tech.
He spent the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz.
During his rookie season, the Jazz made the Western Conference finals.
After his productive run with the Jazz, Millsap spent four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in all four years (and helped the franchise reach the 2015 Eastern Conference finals).
Over 297 regular season games with the Hawks, Millsap averaged 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field.
While Millsap will not be a Basketball Hall of Famer, the 39-year-old was one of the best forwards of his era.
He finished the final five years of his career with the Nuggets, Nets and 76ers.
Via StatMuse: "Paul Millsap:
— 13.4 PPG
— 7.1 RPG
— 1.2 SPG
— 1.0 BPG
— 4x All-Star
— All-Defense
Retiring after 16 seasons."