Former 4x NBA All-Star Officially Retires From Basketball

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz star Paul Millsap has officially retired.

Sep 26, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) talks with members of the media during Atlanta Hawks media day at The W Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images
Paul Millsap most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

That season, the former All-Star averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest in a limited role.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Millsap has officially retired from basketball.

Via Charania: "After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball. Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals."

Millsap was the 47th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz.

During his rookie season, the Jazz made the Western Conference finals.

Dec 12, 2012; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz power forward Paul Millsap (24) shoots a free throw during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at EnergySolutions Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

After his productive run with the Jazz, Millsap spent four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

He made the NBA All-Star Game in all four years (and helped the franchise reach the 2015 Eastern Conference finals).

Over 297 regular season games with the Hawks, Millsap averaged 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field.

Dec 23, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Hawks won 109-108. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While Millsap will not be a Basketball Hall of Famer, the 39-year-old was one of the best forwards of his era.

He finished the final five years of his career with the Nuggets, Nets and 76ers.

Via StatMuse: "Paul Millsap:

— 13.4 PPG
— 7.1 RPG
— 1.2 SPG
— 1.0 BPG
— 4x All-Star
— All-Defense

Retiring after 16 seasons."

