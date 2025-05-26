Former 5th Overall Pick Could Reportedly Make NBA Return
Mario Hezonja most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
That year, he averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 53 games (four starts).
According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Hezonja could be a candidate to return to the NBA.
Via Urbonas' article on BasketNews: "Despite being under contract through 2029, Mario Hezonja's future with Real Madrid is far from certain. With NBA teams showing serious interest and a buyout clause in place, a move across the Atlantic remains a real possibility after the 2024–25 season, sources tell BasketNews."
Hezonja (who is 30) was the fifth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
In addition to the Magic and Trail Blazers, he also spent time with the New York Knicks over five NBA seasons.
His career averages were 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 330 games.
Hezonja could be a good option for a team on a veteran's minimum contract.
Since leaving the NBA, he has continued to play overseas.
Via New York Basketball on May 14, 2024: "Former Knick Mario Hezonja was just named All-EuroLeague Second Team and will play in the Final Four as he goes for his second straight championship with Real Madrid. 29-year-old F Hezonja was in the 50-40-90 club this season and will be a free agent this summer"