Fastbreak

Former 5th Overall Pick Could Reportedly Make NBA Return

According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Mario Hezonja (who played for the Magic, Knicks and Trail Blazers) could return to the NBA.

Ben Stinar

Oct 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) leaps for a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) leaps for a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mario Hezonja most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

That year, he averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 53 games (four starts).

NBA
Mar 10, 2020; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja (44) reacts after making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images / Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images

According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Hezonja could be a candidate to return to the NBA.

Via Urbonas' article on BasketNews: "Despite being under contract through 2029, Mario Hezonja's future with Real Madrid is far from certain. With NBA teams showing serious interest and a buyout clause in place, a move across the Atlantic remains a real possibility after the 2024–25 season, sources tell BasketNews."

Hezonja (who is 30) was the fifth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

In addition to the Magic and Trail Blazers, he also spent time with the New York Knicks over five NBA seasons.

His career averages were 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 330 games.

Hezonja could be a good option for a team on a veteran's minimum contract.

Since leaving the NBA, he has continued to play overseas.

Via New York Basketball on May 14, 2024: "Former Knick Mario Hezonja was just named All-EuroLeague Second Team and will play in the Final Four as he goes for his second straight championship with Real Madrid. 29-year-old F Hezonja was in the 50-40-90 club this season and will be a free agent this summer"

NBA
Apr 3, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) drives between Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and center Nikola Vucevic (left) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.