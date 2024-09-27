Former 76ers Star Jahlil Okafor Traded In G League Deal
Jahlil Okafor most recently played in the G League during the 2022-23 season (he spent last year overseas).
That season in the G League, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 70.3% from the field in 16 games (12 starts) with the Mexico City Capitanes.
On Thursday, the Valley Suns traded Okafor's rights to the Indiana Mad Ants (G League affiliate of the Pacers).
Via The Valley Suns: "We've received the returning player rights to guard David Stockton from the Indiana Mad Ants in exchange for the returning player rights to Jahlil Okafor and Garrison Brooks."
It's unclear if Okafor will play for the Mad Ants or overseas.
At 28, Okafor is still in the prime of his career, so it will be interesting to see how he goes about his future.
The 2015 NCAA Champion was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
He had been seen as a player with All-Star potential.
Okafor played six seasons in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the 76ers).
During his rookie year, he averaged 17.5 points 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field in 53 games (48 starts).
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.