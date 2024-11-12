Former 8x NBA All-Star Still Wants To Play In The League
Dwight Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Howard recently made an appearance on Nightcap, and he revealed that he still wants to play in the NBA.
He has played 18 seasons and would like to play two more before he retires.
Howard: "20 would be amazing. That's how long I want to play. That was my dream when I first started. My goal was to play 20 years... If a team need a big, count me in."
Howard also sent out a post after the interview that fans reacted to.
@C_Reilly5: "Would love to see him on the Knicks"
@ExactoKnife2K: "The nuggets need a backup dwight"
@tmacbiggestfan: "D12 ruined his career when he left orlando he had everything ownership even built a new building for him"
@Easymonetray7: "I still don’t understand why the hell big fella not a roster this is a Damn HOF that’s still in shape someone give him a chance"
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
He has played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.