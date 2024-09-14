Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas Speaks Honestly About NBA Future
Isaiah Thomas is coming off a year where he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.
He averaged 1.3 points per contest and became a free agent over the offseason.
On September 13, Thomas still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Thomas recently did an interview with Dylan Ackermann of Cronkite News.
He spoke honestly about his NBA future.
Thomas via Ackermann's article on Cronkite News: "I understand it, but I’ve had that same fight my whole life. This is just normal to me. It’s just another stage I have to get by. I really want to just play two or three more years and then focus on my kids. That’s the ultimate goal and we’re just going to keep fighting until the end."
While Thomas is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, he could still be an excellent addition to a team's locker room.
There would also be no risk for a team to sign him because he could likely be added on a veteran's minimum (or a non-guaranteed contract).
Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported (last month) that Thomas worked out with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Cunningham on August 19: "Fan favorite Isaiah Thomas will be among a few free agents in Sacramento this week for some competitive workouts with Kings roster players, who are in town. Sources say Tony Bradley, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Lonnie Walker are joining the group."
Thomas has career averages of 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range.