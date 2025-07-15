Fastbreak

Former All-Star Reportedly Trying To Get Back In NBA

According to ESPN, former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo worked out in front of scouts.

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view go the NBA logo between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder r during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Victor Oladipo last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season.

He finished that year (with the Miami Heat) averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games.

According to ESPN, Oladipo recently worked out in front of NBA scouts in Las Vegas.

Via NBA on ESPN: "The two-time All-Star, 33, was part of a well-attended private workout in Las Vegas on Monday morning, where team sources described Oladipo as being in "excellent shape.""

Many fans commented on the report.

@mavsoutlet: "Lakers fans will see this and say with a straight face we signing him and winning a ring 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@otw.k3: "Damn he 33?"

@bowman_tv: "Bro was on his way to superstar status. Sad for him and the NBA."

