Former All-Star Reportedly Trying To Get Back In NBA
Victor Oladipo last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season.
He finished that year (with the Miami Heat) averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games.
According to ESPN, Oladipo recently worked out in front of NBA scouts in Las Vegas.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The two-time All-Star, 33, was part of a well-attended private workout in Las Vegas on Monday morning, where team sources described Oladipo as being in "excellent shape.""
Many fans commented on the report.
@mavsoutlet: "Lakers fans will see this and say with a straight face we signing him and winning a ring 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@otw.k3: "Damn he 33?"
@bowman_tv: "Bro was on his way to superstar status. Sad for him and the NBA."