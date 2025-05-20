Former All-Star Thinks Dallas Mavericks Should Snub Cooper Flagg In NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is seen as one of the most talented collections of college prospects in several years.
Cooper Flagg (out of Duke) will more than likely be the first pick by the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Underdog NBA: "Mavs potential 2025-26 starting lineup:
Kyrie Irving (player option; injured)
Klay Thompson
Cooper Flagg
Anthony Davis
Dereck Lively II
Irving could return from an ACL injury in January."
That said, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins thinks the Mavs should pass up on Flagg for former Rutgers star Ace Bailey.
Cousins (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back): "To me, Ace Bailey is the number one pick... I think he's the closest thing we've seen to a Tracy McGrady... I don't see Nico, there's no way he keeps that pick... Everything he's said on record as far as winning a championship it just doesn't logically make sense."
It's been reported that the Mavs do plan on keeping the pick, so they would have to decide between Flagg or Bailey.
On the other hand, the pick holds a lot of trade value (the Mavs could try to land a player such as Giannis Antetokounmpo).
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on May 13: "Sources: Yes, the Mavericks plan to draft Cooper Flagg.
No, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont will not look a gift horse in the mouth and consider trading the No. 1 overall pick."
The Mavs are coming off a season where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.