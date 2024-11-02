Former Boston Celtics NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In France
Romeo Langford most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished that year with averages of 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 43 games (21 starts).
Recently, it was announced that Langford would sign with BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
The deal is for just six weeks.
Langford had been one of the most touted high school prospects in the country in 2018.
He played his one season of college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers and finished that year with averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 27.2% from the three-point range.
Langford was then the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with Boston before getting traded to the Spurs.
His NBA career averages are 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 141 regular season games.
The 25-year-old also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games (two starts).
Langford has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Over 24 regular season games, he has averages of 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.