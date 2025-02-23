Fastbreak

Former Celtics NBA Champion Give New York Knicks Fans Harsh Reality

Former Celtics player Eddie House spoke about the New York Knicks.

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks.

Despite a strong third quarter push by New York, the Celtics won by a score of 118-105.

The Knicks have now lost their last two games against the Celtics (and Cleveland Cavaliers) by 50 points.

Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Another dispiriting performance for the Knicks against an elite opponent, as New York is now 0-5 this season against the Cavaliers and Knicks.

Jayson Tatum had 25-10-9 for Boston, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 and 18 for New York."

After the game, former Celtics player (and 2008 NBA Champion) Eddie House didn't hold back when speaking about the Knicks.

House (via NBC Sports Boston): "The Knicks don't stand a chance. If you're a Knicks fan, I'm saying this right now. If you're a Knicks fan, and you think Mitchell Robinson... If you think that he's going to change your season when he comes back to make it seem like you guys can make a deep run in the playoffs, than I feel bad for you."

As House alludes to, the Knicks have played the whole season without Robinson.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per cotnest while shooting 57.5% from the field.

The Knicks are still among the best teams in the NBA with a 37-20 record.

However, they have a lot to prove with the teams they will end up facing in the NBA playoffs.

