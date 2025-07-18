Former Boston Celtics NBA Champion Signs With Team Overseas
Oshae Brissett appeared in six games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
This summer, Brissett became a free agent and it's now been announced that he will sign a deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Via Sports Rabbi: "Oshae Brissett joins Maccabi Tel Aviv on a 2-year deal. The @Cuse_MBB forward played with the Raptors, Pacers, Celtics & 76ers as well as in the G-League and the @CanBball Nat'l Team. Good Luck @Obrissy, Welcome to Israel & Maccabi Tel Aviv."
Brissett played two seasons of college basketball for Syracuse.
He averaged 13.7 points per contest over 71 games.
Brissett went undrafted in 2019.
He spent his rookie year with the Toronto Raptors before having a three-year run with the Indiana Pacers.
Via The Indiana Pacers (on March 22, 2023): "with Bennedict Mathurin, Oshae Brissett and Andrew Nembhard in the starting lineup tonight, it marks the first time in @NBA history three players from Canada will start together on the same team.🇨🇦"
The 27-year-old then joined the Boston Celtics for the 2023-24 season where he won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages are 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 233 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on April 22, 2021): "Hours after signing his 3rd contract with the Indiana Pacers this season, Oshae Brissett did this:
23 PTS (career-high)
12 REB (career-high)
3 BLK (career-high)
2 STL (career-high)"