Former Boston Celtics Player Reportedly Signs With Shanghai Sharks
Tremont Waters most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.
That year, he averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 28.6% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range.
According to Asia-Basket.com and Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, Waters has signed a deal with the Shanghai Sharks.
Via Asia-Basket.com: "Shanghai Sharks (CBA) added to their roster 26-year old American (has also Puerto Rican passport) point guard Tremont Waters (180cm-82kg-1998, college: LSU) for season 2024-25. He joins another USA player D.J. Wilson who is already in the roster."
Waters had a stellar college career for the LSU Tigers.
Over two seasons, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Following his sophomore season, Waters was the 51st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
He spent the first two years of his career in Boston.
His career averages are 3.7 points and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in four NBA playoff games and was with the Celtics when they reached the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.
Considering he is in the prime of his career, Waters could end up making a return to the NBA at some point in the next few years.