Former Boston Celtics Player Tacko Fall Announces Latest Career Move
Tacko Fall has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Fall most recently played for the Cavs during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 11 games (one start).
That year, he averaged 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field.
On Monday, Fall and the BNZ Breakers (NBL) announced (from a joint Instagram post) that he signed with the team.
Via BNZ Breakers: "Reinforcements incoming 😤
We have signed 7’6” centre @tackofall99 for next month’s US tour 👊
Tacko has spent 2 years in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers & Boston Celtics earning his reputation as a dominant rim protector and fan favourite.
The Breakers depart for the States in early October, with Fall joining the team immediately in Utah in preperation for these fixtures."
Fall had an excellent college career for UCF.
He finished his senior season (2019) with averages of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 74.8% from the field in 33 games.
He has been a fan-favorite in the NBA and has career averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.3% from the field in 37 games.
The 28-year-old has also appeared in three NBA playoff games with the Celtics.
While Fall has had limited playing time in the NBA, he has been a productive player during his stints in the G League.
Via NBA G League in 2021: "Tacko Fall was absolutely UNSTOPPABLE for the @ChargeCLE tonight 💪
23 points | 12 rebounds | 8 DUNKS"