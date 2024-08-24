Steve Nash Makes Honest Statement About NBA Coaching Future
Steve Nash is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame point guard was briefly the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for part of three seasons (he was fired during the 2022-23 season).
Nash is currently in Slovenia (for Goran Dragic's farewell game).
Before the game, the NBA legend met with the media (h/t Eurohoops) and spoke about his coaching future.
Nash (via Eurohoops): "Coaching was a great experience, I didn’t want to be a career coach. I don’t think coaching was about to be my career. I’m coaching my kids, teaching them life."
Based on Nash's words, it does not appear as if he will get back into coaching (at least any time soon).
It's unclear if he was a good (or bad) coach due to the Nets being an up-and-down team during his tenure.
At one point, the Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but there was a lot of injuries, trades and noise around the franchise.
Over 161 regular season games, the Nets went 94-67 with Nash (they only won one playoff series).
Nash was initially the 15th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.
He spent 18 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 1,217 regular season games.
The 50-year-old also appeared in 120 NBA playoff games.