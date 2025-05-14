Former Celtics Star Dennis Schroder Sends Heartfelt Message To Jayson Tatum
On Tuesday, the heartbreaking news that Jayson Tatum would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA playoffs was announced.
The All-Star forward suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Game 4 against the New York Knicks.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
Following the news, former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder made a post to his Instagram story for Tatum.
He wrote: "@jaytatum0 Praying for my dawg !!! Speedy recovery 💯"
Schroder and Tatum were teammates for part of one season on the Celtics (2021-22).
Schroder is coming off a season where he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The 31-year-old will be a free agent this summer.
As for Tatum, he finished his eight regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum is the first Celtic to average 25+ PPG in five straight seasons, surpassing Larry Bird’s previous record of four"
The Celtics will play Game 5 against the Knicks on Wednesday night (in Boston).