Former Charlotte Hornets Starter Signs With Lakers G League Team
Devonte' Graham most recently played in the NBA last season when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 23 games.
On Friday, the former Kansas star signed a deal with the South Bay Lakers.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Friday: "The South Bay Lakers announced they have signed guard Devonte’ Graham, who played games for the San Antonio Spurs last year and has averaged 11.1 points in six NBA seasons. South Bay waived Tommy Rutherford to create the roster spot for Graham."
Graham was the 34th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Spurs, he has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans over six seasons.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 336 regular season games.
The 29-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
Since he is still in the prime of his career, Graham could be an intriguing option for the Lakers (or any other NBA team) to sign during the middle of the season.
As for the Lakers, they are the 13-12 in their first 25 games of the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They have lost seven of their last ten.