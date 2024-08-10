Former Chicago Bulls 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In Italy
Denzel Valentine most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz.
That year, he averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.
On Saturday, Valentine signed with Pallacanestro Trieste (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Andrea Calzoni: "✅🇮🇹OFFICIAL Denzel Valentine signs a one-year contract with Pallacanestro Trieste. After his short adventure with Olimpia Milano, his career continues in Italy."
Valentine was the 14th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after an outstanding college career for Michigan State.
During his senior season, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 31 games (30 starts).
Via College Basketball Report: "(2015-16) Denzel Valentine
• AP Player of the Year
• NABC Player of the Year
• Consensus AA 1st Team
• Naismith Finalist
• Julius Erving Award
• Big Ten Player of the Year
• 19/7/7
• 46/44/85 Shooting Splits
• Michigan State finished #2 in the Final AP Poll"
Valentine has played five seasons in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavs.
The best tenure of his career came with Chicago where he spent his first four years.
He has career averages of 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 256 games.