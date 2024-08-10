Former Chicago Bulls 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In Italy

(2015-16) Denzel Valentine



• AP Player of the Year

• NABC Player of the Year

• Consensus AA 1st Team

• Naismith Finalist

• Julius Erving Award

• Big Ten Player of the Year

• 19/7/7

• 46/44/85 Shooting Splits

• Michigan State finished #2 in the Final AP Poll pic.twitter.com/IXow7v2BA1