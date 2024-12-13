Former Denver Nuggets Player Officially Retires From Basketball
Anthony Randolph most recently played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets.
That year, he averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 43 games (five starts).
Following his NBA career, Randolph has had a long run overseas.
On Friday, the 35-year-old officially announced his retirement from basketball.
Via ESPN's Marc J. Spears: "Ex-NBA forward Anthony Randolph announces his retirement from pro basketball. The ex-LSU star played for the Warriors, Knicks, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Russia PBC Lokomotiv Kuban and most notably Spain Real Madrid. The two-time EuroLeague champ played with Luka Doncic with Madrid."
Randolph was the 14th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of LSU.
During his second season in the league, he was briefly teammates with two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Via Ballislife.com: "Anthony Randolph announced his retirement from pro basketball.
Here he is dunking on Yao Ming twice and rookie Steph Curry singing happy birthday to him"
Following Randolph's two years with Golden State, he went to the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Nuggets).
He spent six seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field in 252 regular season games.
Via BasketNews: "Anthony Randolph announces his retirement from basketball at age 35
👏 2x EuroLeague champion 🏆 3× Liga ACB champion 🏆 2x Spanish Cup winner 🏆 5× Spanish Supercup winner 🏆 2017 EuroBasket gold medalist 🥇🇸🇮"