Former Detroit Pistons NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In Japan
Stanley Johnson most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished that year with averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 30 games.
On Tuesday, the news was announced that Johnson is signing a deal with a team in Japan (h/t HoopsHype).
Via BasketNews: "Stanley Johnson, the eighth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and a former Lakers forward, has officially signed with Nagasaki Velca in Japan's B.League 🇯🇵"
Johnson was the eighth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft (out of Arizona) by the Detroit Pistons.
He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans over eight seasons.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 449 games.
Via NBA G League (on February 13, 2025): "26 PTS 💥 4 REB 💥 3 AST
Welcome back, Stanley Johnson! The former NBA vet returned to the G League and SHOWED OUT in his season debut with the @southbaylakers"
Johnson is only 29, so it's possible that he could one day return to the NBA (if he plays well oversas).
Via BDAI: "NBA veteran Stanley Johnson has signed with Nagasaki Velca in Japan’s B.League!
Coming off dominant 5v5 scrimmages in Los Angeles last week, Stanley is ready to unleash his offensive versatility, lockdown defense, and leadership.
Excited to embrace Japan’s vibrant culture, he’s set to make a big impact. Follow his journey with Velca!"