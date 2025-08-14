Former Duke Star And NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Cam Reddish played part of the 2024-25 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had averages of 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.
During the middle of the season, Reddish was waived by the Lakers.
Reddish still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league on August 14.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers on November 19, 2023: "Leading the league with TWENTY-ONE steals in November: Cam Reddish.
Laker Film Room: Cam's Pressure Defense"
Reddish was the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
He spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks (which is where he had his best stint).
Via NBA on ESPN (on January 13, 2022): "The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte.
Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn, sources tell @wojespn."
In addition to the Knicks, Hawks and Lakers, Reddish has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers over six NBA seasons.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 254 games.
At just 25, Reddish is still young enough that he could garner interest from other teams.