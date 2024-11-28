Former G League Player LiAngelo Ball Gets Real On Basketball Future
LiAngelo Ball has had two stints with NBA teams (Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons) in the preseason.
However, he has yet to appear in an NBA regular season game.
The 26-year-old recently made an appearance on Angel Reese's podcast (Unapologetically Angel, h/t NBA Central).
He spoke about his basketball future.
Ball: "I want to get a call from the G League just so I can open them doors up again... I'm gonna wait a little longer for the G League."
The former UCLA forward spoke about still wanting to play with his brothers (Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball).
In addition, Lonzo revealed that LiAngelo has had offers from teams overseas.
Lonzo: "He's not going overseas... We already got him great deals overseas that he's shot down... I wanted him to go overseas. He didn't want to go overseas."
It sounds like LiAngelo still wants to try and make the NBA before going back overseas.
He has spent part of two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm (the Charlotte Hornets affiliate).
In 19 Showcase Cup games, LiAngelo averaged 7.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range.
Via NBA G League on October 25: "In 2021, LiAngelo Ball was the 14th overall pick in the G League Draft by the @greensboroswarm. Ball spent two seasons in the G League. He dropped 22 PTS in his Swarm debut and then had 26 PTS in his first career start."