Former G League Player LiAngelo Ball Gets Real On Basketball Future

We’re now 1️⃣4️⃣ DAYS away from the start of the 2024-25 G League season!



In 2021, LiAngelo Ball was the 14th overall pick in the G League Draft by the @greensboroswarm. Ball spent two seasons in the G League. He dropped 22 PTS in his Swarm debut and then had 26 PTS in his first… pic.twitter.com/JfLXCu0KQ5