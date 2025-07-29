Former Golden State Warriors NBA 1st-Round Pick Released By Clippers
Patrick Baldwin Jr. played 24 games for the Washington Wizards and LA Clippers during the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 2.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 24 games.
On Tuesday, the Clippers officially waived Baldwin Jr.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "The LA Clippers have officially waived Patrick Baldwin Jr."
Baldwin Jr. was the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 93 games.
Via @GleagueFan (on July 26): "San Deigo still owns Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s returning rights after he joined San Deigo from the player pool last year. He would return to San Deigo via returning rights if he comes back to the G"
Baldwin Jr. (who is 22) has spent a lot of time playing in the G League (41 regular season games).
Via NBA G League (on January 25): "Patrick Baldwin Jr. was lights out for the Go-Go tonight! The @WashWizards signee recorded season-high numbers in points and threes in the @CapitalCityGoGo dominant road win. 🥁"
As for the Clippers, they finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
This season, the team has been among the most active in the league.