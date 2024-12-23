Fastbreak

Former Golden State Warriors Player Sends Bold IG Message To Dennis Schroder

Kent Bazemore left a message on Dennis Schroder's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (left) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (left) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dennis Schroder has now played two games for the Golden State Warriors after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) earlier this month.

After a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Schroder helped the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 113-103.

The 12-year veteran finished Saturday's win with nine points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes.

After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 271,000 likes.

Schroder captioned his post: "1ST OF MANY!!! GREAT WIN 💙💛"

One person who left a comment on his post was former Warriors forward Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore wrote: "You are going to bring a whole different dynamic dawg!! 😎⚡️"

Schroder responded: "@kennybaze 🔥"

Many Warriros fans are hoping that Schroder can do what Bazemore said.

He had been averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games for Brooklyn.

Bazemore spent part of three seasons with Golden State over two stints.

He also played with Schroder on the Atlanta Hawks.

The ten-year veteran last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the last few weeks.

They have won just three out of their last ten games.

Even with their slump, the Warriors are still the seventh seed in the west with a 15-12 record.

