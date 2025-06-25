Former Golden State Warriors Player Retires From Basketball

At age 18, he had to go to Finland because nobody wanted him.

At age 25 he wins the NBA title.

At age 28 he wins Euroleague.

At age 29 he had a terrible car accident.

At age 35 he retires.



Ognjen Kuzmic's path, with his highs and lows, is one of a kind. Enjoy your next step, man pic.twitter.com/TpoBxFc1hf