Former Golden State Warriors Player Retires From Basketball
Ognjen Kuzmic was the 52nd pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
After two seasons in the NBA, he went on to play over a decade overseas.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the 35-year-old had retired from basketball.
"Ognjen Kuzmic has decided to end his professional basketball career
NBA champion - 2015
EuroLeague champion - 2018
ABA League champion - 2017, 2021, 2022
Serbian League champion - 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023
Serbian Cup winner - 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023
Greek Cup winner 3026
NBA D-League champion - 2017"
Kuzmic played for the Warriors from 2013-15.
He had career averages of 1.0 rebounds per contest in 37 games.
In addition, Kuzmic was also with the team when they won the 2015 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via @loupaya: "At age 18, he had to go to Finland because nobody wanted him.
At age 25 he wins the NBA title.
At age 28 he wins Euroleague.
At age 29 he had a terrible car accident.
At age 35 he retires.
Ognjen Kuzmic's path, with his highs and lows, is one of a kind. Enjoy your next step, man"