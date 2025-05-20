Former Golden State Warriors Star Sounds Off On Steve Kerr
DeMarcus Cousins was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he was with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
After going through a serious injury, Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season.
He helped the team reach the 2019 NBA Finals.
Recently, Cousins spoke about his former head coach Steve Kerr (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back).
Cousins was speaking about how the Warriors handled Jonathan Kuminga.
Cousins: "I think Steve Kerr ruined that relationship with the DNPs. We've seen this happen time and time again when it comes to him and dealing with young talent. He just doesn't handle young talent well. He doesn't develop young... We've seen one guy develop under Steve Kerr, and they ran him off as well... That was Jordan Poole."
Cousins makes an intriguing point, as the Warriors have attempted to develop young players such as Kuminga, Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and others.
As for Cousins, he was the fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
In addition to the Kings, Warriors and Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.
His career averages were 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 654 games.
Via Hoop Central: "Man, do I miss prime DeMarcus Cousins. From 2013-2018, Boogie was putting on a clinic every night
25.2 PPG
11.9 RPG
3.9 APG
1.5 SPG
1.4 BPG
46 FG%
34 3P%
74 FT%"