Fastbreak

Former Golden State Warriors Star Sounds Off On Steve Kerr

DeMarcus Cousins spoke about Steve Kerr.

Ben Stinar

Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) is interviewed after game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) is interviewed after game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DeMarcus Cousins was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he was with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

After going through a serious injury, Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season.

He helped the team reach the 2019 NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors
September 29, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35), center DeMarcus Cousins (0), and guard Stephen Curry (30) watch from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 114-110. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Recently, Cousins spoke about his former head coach Steve Kerr (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back).

Cousins was speaking about how the Warriors handled Jonathan Kuminga.

Cousins: "I think Steve Kerr ruined that relationship with the DNPs. We've seen this happen time and time again when it comes to him and dealing with young talent. He just doesn't handle young talent well. He doesn't develop young... We've seen one guy develop under Steve Kerr, and they ran him off as well... That was Jordan Poole."

Cousins makes an intriguing point, as the Warriors have attempted to develop young players such as Kuminga, Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and others.

DeMarcus Cousins
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) passes the ball while Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) defends during the first half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As for Cousins, he was the fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.

In addition to the Kings, Warriors and Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.

His career averages were 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 654 games.

Via Hoop Central: "Man, do I miss prime DeMarcus Cousins. From 2013-2018, Boogie was putting on a clinic every night

25.2 PPG
11.9 RPG
3.9 APG
1.5 SPG
1.4 BPG

46 FG%
34 3P%
74 FT%"

DeMarcus Cousins
Dec 21, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots a free throw against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.