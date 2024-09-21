Former Indiana Pacers 1st-Round Pick Reportedly Signs With Team In China
T.J. Leaf most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member the Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished that year with averages of 1.7 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in seven games.
According to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, Leaf has signed with a new team in China (Nanjing Monkey Kings).
Via @chnhoops: "🇨🇳 @leafsquad will go with CBA Nanjing the new season 🔥 #cba #nba #china #basketball"
Leaf has spent the previous three seasons in China.
He finished last year with averages of 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 48 games for the Beijing Ducks.
Leaf was initially the 18th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He had an excellent freshman season with the Bruins and was part of the team that reached the Sweet 16 with Lonzo Ball.
Leaf spent the first three years of his career with the Pacers before his quick stop with Portland.
His NBA career averages are 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 146 regular season games.
He also appeared in five NBA playoff games with Portland and Indiana.
At just 27, Leaf is still in the prime of his basketball career.
If he continues to play well in China, Leaf could end up returning to the NBA before the end of his playing days.