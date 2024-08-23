Former Indiana Pacers Player Signs With Team In China
Edmond Sumner most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
That year, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 53 games (12 starts).
On Friday, it was announced that Sumner will sign with the Sichuan Blue Whales (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Andrea Calzoni: "✅🚨BREAKING NEWS Edmond Sumner signed a contract with Sichuan Blue Whales. He will continue his career in China and leaves the EuroLeague after one season."
Sumner was the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Xavier.
He has spent five seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
The longest tenure of Sumner's career came with the Pacers (four seasons).
His career averages are 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 161 regular season games.
He was a key role player for the Pacers and helped them make the NBA playoffs twice.
Last season, Sumner played for Žalgiris in the EuroLeague, and he averaged 6.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
At 28, he is still in the prime of his career, so he will be a name to watch, as he could end up returning to the NBA at some point.