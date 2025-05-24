Former Kentucky Star Reportedly Works Out For Los Angeles Lakers
Lamont Butler spent the first four seasons of his college basketball career with San Diego State.
He finished his fifth year (last season) with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The 22-year-old averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via B/R Hoops (on December 14, 2024): "Lamont Butler was PERFECT from the field against Louisville 33 PTS
10-10 FG
6-6 3PT
6 AST"
With the NBA Draft coming up next month, HoopsHype reported that Butler has worked out for several teams (including the Los Angeles Lakers).
Via Bill O'Rear (on May 20): "Former Kentucky & San Diego State PG Lamont Butler is busy chasing his NBA dream. Lamont worked out Tuesday in the Pro Day session at the Lakers facility & did well. Overall, Lamont has 12 workouts with NBA teams with the NBA draft coming up on June 25-26. A busy time for Lamont."
Over five college seasons, Butler had career averages of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 158 games.
O'Rear also wrote: "Currently, Lamont Butler isn’t projected to be chosen in the NBA Draft’s two rounds. However, he’s an NBA level defensive player & a strong athlete with a solid all-around skill set. If he impresses at least one NBA team enough during the workouts, that might change his status."
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They have the 55th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.