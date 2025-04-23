Former Lakers NBA Champion Sends Touching Message To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
He is most known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last week, the Basketball Hall of Famer celebrated his 78th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 78th Birthday to 19x #NBAAllStar, 6x NBA Champion, 6x NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! #NBABDAY"
Many people sent their well wishes to Abdul-Jabbar on social media.
One person who made a post was former Lakers star (and coach) Byron Scott.
He wrote: "Happy birthday to my captain! The greatest of all time!My friend, the person who taught me ALOT about life, and my Showtime Teammate! Love you cap! @kareemabduljabbar_33"
Many fans commented on Scott's post.
@cresluna323: "Another 2 i love and respect! Happy birthday Kareem! Many many more!"
@felder8841: "Kareem inspired many people worldwide happy birthday to the captain"
@_bigdaddycool_: "My childhood was awesome watching you two in the 80’s. ❤️❤️❤️"