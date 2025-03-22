Former Lakers Player Sends One-Word Message To LeBron James
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 118-89.
LeBron James missed his seventh straight game due to injury.
Earlier in the day, the four-time NBA Champion made a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes.
One person who left a comment was former Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn.
He wrote: "Effortlessly"
Nunn only appeared in 39 games for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.
That said, fans will still likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Nunn got off to a strong start to his NBA career when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
During his rookie year, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 67 games.
After another solid year in 2021, he missed the entire next season due to injury.
After that, Nunn was unable to regain his status as an elite role player during his short stint with the Lakers.
The Lakers traded him to the Washington Wizards during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
His NBA career averages are 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 193 games.
Right now, the 29-year-old is playing overseas for Panathinaikos.
As for the Lakers, they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.