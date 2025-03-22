Fastbreak

Former Lakers Player Sends One-Word Message To LeBron James

Kendrick Nunn commented on LeBron James' Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham (right) talks to guard Kendrick Nunn (12) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 118-89.

LeBron James missed his seventh straight game due to injury.

Earlier in the day, the four-time NBA Champion made a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes.

James captioned his post: "👑"

One person who left a comment was former Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn.

He wrote: "Effortlessly"

NBA
Jan 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn (12) moves the ball ahead of Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nunn only appeared in 39 games for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.

That said, fans will still likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.

Kendrick Nunn
Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Kendrick Nunn (12) celebrate against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nunn got off to a strong start to his NBA career when he was a member of the Miami Heat.

During his rookie year, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 67 games.

After another solid year in 2021, he missed the entire next season due to injury.

After that, Nunn was unable to regain his status as an elite role player during his short stint with the Lakers.

The Lakers traded him to the Washington Wizards during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

His NBA career averages are 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 193 games.

Right now, the 29-year-old is playing overseas for Panathinaikos.

As for the Lakers, they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.

