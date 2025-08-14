Former Los Angeles Lakers First-Round Pick Inspires NBA Fans
Jalen Hood-Schifino is coming off his second season in the NBA where he spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.
The former first-round pick averaged 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
This week, Hood-Schifino made a post to Instagram that inspired NBA fans.
He wrote: "Healing isn’t a straight path. I’ve learned to grieve with God, lean on those who love me, and understand that prayer/conversation equals two languages of the same holy love…It’s okay to seek help… from Him, from a therapist, from a friend who truly holds space"
Many fans left comments.
@cla.yton: "Needed this. Thank you for spreading the word 🙌"
@not_luke2010: "Love this FINO 🙌"
@ashflenory: "So sorry to hear about the loss of your friend! Grateful you continue to share your journey; it’s such a light to others. God is going to continue to guide you always. Sending lots of love and prayers! 🫶🏽🙏🏽🫶🏽"
@luke.vass: "God bless you brother"
@damarielsworld: "Amen 🙏🏾 im on my healing journey too thanks for this"
Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Indiana.
Over 36 career games, the 22-year-old has averages of 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 32.9% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range.
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.