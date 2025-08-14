Fastbreak

Former Los Angeles Lakers First-Round Pick Inspires NBA Fans

Jalen Hood-Schifino made a post to Instagram.

May 17, 2023; Chicago, Il, USA; Jalen Hood-Schifino talks to the media during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Jalen Hood-Schifino is coming off his second season in the NBA where he spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The former first-round pick averaged 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.

This week, Hood-Schifino made a post to Instagram that inspired NBA fans.

He wrote: "Healing isn’t a straight path. I’ve learned to grieve with God, lean on those who love me, and understand that prayer/conversation equals two languages of the same holy love…It’s okay to seek help… from Him, from a therapist, from a friend who truly holds space"

Many fans left comments.

@cla.yton: "Needed this. Thank you for spreading the word 🙌"

@not_luke2010: "Love this FINO 🙌"

@ashflenory: "So sorry to hear about the loss of your friend! Grateful you continue to share your journey; it’s such a light to others. God is going to continue to guide you always. Sending lots of love and prayers! 🫶🏽🙏🏽🫶🏽"

@luke.vass: "God bless you brother"

@damarielsworld: "Amen 🙏🏾 im on my healing journey too thanks for this"

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (17) looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Indiana.

Over 36 career games, the 22-year-old has averages of 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 32.9% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range.

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) and guard Bronny James (9) during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

