Former Los Angeles Lakers Standout Is Still A Free Agent
Talen Horton-Tucker spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the year with averages of 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
This summer, Horton-Tucker became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 26, he still remains unsigned.
Horton-Tucker was the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
During that span, Horton-Tucker became a fan-favorite.
Via Ballislife.com (on December 14, 2020): "20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker put on a show in the Lakers win over the Clippers!
33 PTS
11/17 FG
4/5 3PT
10 REB
4 AST
4 STL"