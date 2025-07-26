Fastbreak

Former Los Angeles Lakers Standout Is Still A Free Agent

Talen Horton-Tucker still remains a free agent on July 26.

Ben Stinar

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Talen Horton-Tucker spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Chicago Bulls.

He finished the year with averages of 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

This summer, Horton-Tucker became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On July 26, he still remains unsigned.

Talen Horton-Tucker
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks to forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Horton-Tucker was the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that span, Horton-Tucker became a fan-favorite.

Via Ballislife.com (on December 14, 2020): "20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker put on a show in the Lakers win over the Clippers!

33 PTS
11/17 FG
4/5 3PT
10 REB
4 AST
4 STL"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.