Former Mavs Player Grant Williams Comments On Luka Doncic's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Luka Doncic has become one of the most popular players in NBA history at just 25.
The All-Star forward currently has over 9.3 million followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, Doncic made a heartfelt post for his daughter's birthday.
There were over 330,000 likes in seven hours.
Doncic captioned his post: "Happy 1st birthday my little angel🥹❤️🤍"
One person who left a comment was Doncic's former Dallas Mavericks teammate Grant Williams.
His comment had over 500 likes in seven hours.
Williams wrote: "Happy Birthday lil Twin"
Williams only had a brief stint with Dallas, but fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction on social media.
He signed with the team in the summer of 2023 and was traded to the Charlotte Hornets just halfway into his first year with the franchise.
Williams had been averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 16 games this season.
However, the former Tennessee star was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to injury.
Via The Charlotte Hornets on November 24: "OFFICIAL: MRI results on forward Grant Williams revealed a preliminary diagnosis of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee."
As for Doncic, he is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Mavs).
The superstar forward is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.