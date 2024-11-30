Former Miami Heat Star Dion Waiters Makes Bold Dwyane Wade Statement
Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in NBA history.
He is most known for his legendary run with the Miami Heat.
Recently, former Heat guard Dion Waiters spoke highly of the Basketball Hall of Famer.
Waiters joined the team right after Wade left for the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17.
Waiters (via OTTS Podcast): "D-Wade left. There was a lot of stuff surrounding that... That's Wade County. You coming in, stepping into that... D-Wade, man. Top-three shooting guard all time."
While it's a bold statement, it would be hard to argue with Waiters.
At one point, Wade was one of the best five players in the NBA.
Following the prime of his career, he played a major role in helping the Heat win two more titles when LeBron James joined the franchise in the summer of 2010.
In addition to the Heat, Wade also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons.
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 games.
As for Waiters, he had some of the best years of his career in Miami.
During the 2017 season, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 46 games (43 starts).
Waiters also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers over eight seasons.