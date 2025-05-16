Fastbreak

Former Miami Heat Teammate Makes Brutally Honest Jimmy Butler Admission

Udonis Haslem spoke about his former Miami Heat teammate.

Ben Stinar

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler had an incredible run with the Miami Heat (2019-24).

He led the franchise to the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals three times).

Apr 24, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) waves to the crowd after making a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter during game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Due to his excellent postseason play, Butler was nicknamed "Playoff Jimmy."

That said, Butler was unable to step up for the Warriors in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Following the series, Butler's former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem made an honest admission.

Haslem (via ESPN's First Take): "As great as Jimmy is, the playoff Jimmy thing has put Jimmy Butler in a conversation with guys that are maybe a little bit above Jimmy Butler... I've seen guys guard D-Wade. No matter what you do, he gets his. Jayson Tatum, he gets his... Jimmy Butler is not that unstoppable guy like those guys."

Butler finished the Game 5 elimination loss with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "“Playoff Jimmy” is nothing more than a myth.

Butler’s 17 points on 4/11 to finish the Warriors’ season is closer to his postseason norm than the handful of big games that led to his misleading nickname. Here are the facts:"

Butler finished the 2024-25 postseason with averages of 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 11 games.

