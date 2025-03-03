Fastbreak

Former NBA 11th Overall Pick Announces Retirement From Basketball

Meyers Leonard (who played for the Bucks, Heat and Trail Blazers) has retired from basketball.

Ben Stinar

Meyers Leonard most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in nine games for the Milwaukee Bucks (two starts).

That year, he averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old announced his retirement from basketball.

Leonard wrote (via Instagram): "I knew after the Milwaukee season that I couldn’t play basketball anymore.

It was the hardest decision I never had to make—because my body made it for me.

At first, I wasn’t planning to say anything. I figured people would assume as time passed.

But what I’ve come to realize is that while my body told me to hang it up, my heart wasn’t ready.

Learning to sing and songwrite has given me a chance to reflect on everything basketball has given me—and how every goodbye has led to something good.

Leaving my small hometown to play for the University of Illinois led to meeting the love of my life.

Leaving college early for the NBA gave me the opportunity to take care of my entire family.

Leaving Portland for Miami gave me the chance to compete in the Finals and play the best basketball of my career.

And now, leaving the NBA has given me the greatest blessing of all—the chance to be the father I never had, to fall asleep next to my beautiful wife every night, and to spend time with the most important people in my life.

This song is a thank you—to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois.

I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Cheers to the next chapter. 🤠🍻🔨

The Hammer"

Leonard was the 11th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He played ten seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

During the 2020 season, he made the NBA Finals (with Miami).

Leonard had career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 456 games.

He appeared in 30 NBA playoff games (five starts).

