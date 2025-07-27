Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st-Overall Pick Boston Celtics Must Consider Signing

I believe the Celtics should take a chance on Markelle Fultz.

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Markelle Fultz (Washington) walks off stage after being introduced as the number one overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Markelle Fultz (Washington) walks off stage after being introduced as the number one overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Markelle Fultz played 21 games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season.

The former Washington star had averages of 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field.

This summer, Fultz became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On July 27, he still remains unsigned.

Markelle Fultz NBA
Mar 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

One team who I believe should consider signing Fultz is the Boston Celtics.

They are not expected to be a contender for the title (due to Jayson Tatum's injury), so they can use the year to take chances on other players.

At this point in the summer, it's likely that Fultz could be signed for a minimum (or non-guaranteed deal).

Fultz was initially the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The longest tenure of his eight-year career came with the Orlando Magic (five seasons).

During the 2023 season, Fultz had averages of 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 60 games.

Markelle Fultz
Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Celtics have a long history of getting the most out of their players.

Fultz could end up thriving with a stable organization such as the Celtics.

He will be a name to keep an eye on before the start of training camp.

Via The Orlando Magic (on March 18, 2023): "Markelle Fultz in March:

17.0 PTS
4.4 REB
6.3 AST
1.5 STL
55% FG"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.