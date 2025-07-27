Former NBA 1st-Overall Pick Boston Celtics Must Consider Signing
Markelle Fultz played 21 games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season.
The former Washington star had averages of 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field.
This summer, Fultz became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 27, he still remains unsigned.
One team who I believe should consider signing Fultz is the Boston Celtics.
They are not expected to be a contender for the title (due to Jayson Tatum's injury), so they can use the year to take chances on other players.
At this point in the summer, it's likely that Fultz could be signed for a minimum (or non-guaranteed deal).
Fultz was initially the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
The longest tenure of his eight-year career came with the Orlando Magic (five seasons).
During the 2023 season, Fultz had averages of 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Celtics have a long history of getting the most out of their players.
Fultz could end up thriving with a stable organization such as the Celtics.
He will be a name to keep an eye on before the start of training camp.
Via The Orlando Magic (on March 18, 2023): "Markelle Fultz in March:
17.0 PTS
4.4 REB
6.3 AST
1.5 STL
55% FG"